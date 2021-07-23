Jimmie Allen, his family and friends face off against Nev Schulman and his family in an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud, and the results are both hilarious and completely unexpected.

In a new clip that's premiering exclusively with Taste of Country on Friday (July 23), things go completely off the rails when host Steve Harvey asks both men to name something they secretly do in the bathtub. Allen's answer is a bit unorthodox, but he wasn't alone in his thinking, since the survey turns over some results in his favor.

But in the clip below, watch both Allen's and Harvey's stunned responses when Schulman — who shot to fame as the host and executive producer of the movie Catfish and the MTV show of the same name — gives an answer so outlandish that he has to force himself to backtrack, even though it's too late:

Allen's team consists of the country singer, his wife Lexi Gale; his friend, actor Dexter Darden; Tyrone Gale, his father-in-law; and another friend, fellow country artist Matt Stell. They're playing in support of an organization called Duffy's Hope, a non-profit service provider for "at-risk and hard-to-reach youth ages 12-17," according to its website.

Schulman's team plays in support of both the National Dance Institute and American Cancer Society’s Dance Against Cancer benefit, with team members including his wife, Laura Perlongo; sister-in-law Sarah Wahl; his mother, Claudia Hirshon; and his stepfather, Sheldon Hirshon.

Elsewhere in the episode, Paul Reubens and David Arquette face off to win money for their respective charities. The Jimmie Allen episode of Celebrity Family Feud is slated to air on Sunday (July 25) on ABC, beginning at 8PM ET.

Country Singers You Forgot Got Their Start on Reality TV: