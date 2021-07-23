Ziggi’s Coffee in Cheyenne is Opening Next Week

A Ziggi's Coffee drive-thru location is opening next week in Cheyenne at 5410 Yellowstone Road. According to their Facebook page, the new drive-thru location will open next Tuesday, July 27th.

The northern Colorado based franchise will open the drive-thru story for next Tuesday morning as it's located just north of Grease Monkey and next to the Domino's Pizza off Yellowstone Road. The hours of operation for the new Cheyenne location will be Monday thru Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Ziggi's Coffee initially started in Longmont, CO back in 2004 and has stated in its mission that not only does it want to provide a superior coffee, but also 'superior customer service you can rely on'.

Their menu consists of specialty coffees, blenders, Italian sodas, real fruit smoothies, Red Bull infusions, along with breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches, scones, and more. They also have a 'KidZone' menu so you can keep your little ones happy. On that menu, they have something called the Unicorn Punch and a Shark Bite Slushy. And all of a sudden I miss being a kid just from those drink names. You can check out the full menu by clicking the link provided here.

For the new Cheyenne drive-thru location, they also posted job opening for Baristas as well. To apply, you can click the link here.

It's always great to have more options for a caffeine fix when you need one. Especially if you have had a long night partying it up with Cheyenne Frontier Days. What a perfect time for an opening in Cheyenne!

