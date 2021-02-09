Zack Snyder Reveals Joker’s Full Look and Role in ‘Justice League’

The Joker is not damaged anymore.

Or at least he got his tattoo removed. Zack Snyder just unveiled the first full look at Jared Leto’s Joker as he appears in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the four-hour director’s cut of the movie coming to HBO Max next month. Leto previously played the Clown Prince of Crime in Suicide Squad, where he had chalk-white skin and tattoos all over his body, including the big “DAMAGED” written in script across his forehead.

Justice League’s Joker, which was unveiled for the first time in looks very different, even though it is once again Leto playing the part. Now the character has long, greasy hair and smudged red lips. All of that tattoos are gone.

Snyder told VF that adding the Joker to Justice League was not part of his original plan for the movie, which he left during production back in 2016. (“The Joker is really the only thing that I thought of in retrospect,” he admitted.) In the new version of Justice League, which is twice as long as the theatrical cut, (minor spoilers ahead) Joker “appears in the new film during a sequence set on a ruined Earth after the alien tyrant Darkseid invades and decimates the planet. It’s a dream sequence, a psychic vision, experienced by Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne that reveals what will happen if the superheroes fail to stop the onslaught.”

Affleck’s Batman and Leto’s Joker both appeared in Suicide Squad, but they never had a face-to-face scene. So even if they never get to make another DC movie together, at least they got to do play this scene. Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max on March 18.