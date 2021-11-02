Is ‘Morbius’ Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Sony’s latest Marvel movie is Morbius, starring Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who inadvertently gives himself super-powers and a thirst for human blood. (Oops.) In Marvel Comics, Morbius has interacted with a lot of different superheroes, including Spider-Man and Ghost Rider. And the new trailer for Morbius includes direct references to both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. So where, exactly, is this film set?

In our latest Marvel video we try to get to the bottom of that question. If the movie acknowledges Venom’s existence (with Morbius even joking in the trailer that he is Venom) does that mean it’s in the SSU? Or does the fact that Vulture appears in it mean that it’s in the MCU proper? Plus, we break down all the other Easter eggs and hidden references in the trailer you might have missed. Watch it below:

