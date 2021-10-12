Josh Allen Has Become the Odds On Favorite to Win NFL MVP

Just last NFL season, Josh Allen put together the best of his first three years in the league and finished in the top three in the NFL MVP race. During Sunday night's display against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs, the former Wyoming Cowboys quarterback went off and showed why he currently is at the top of the list of MVP candidates in the NFL.

Allen's impressive performance on Sunday Night Football included throwing for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 15 completions while also rushing for 59 yards and another touchdown. Come someone say 'DOMINANT'? Oh and yes, of course, it all led to a win for the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City, in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship. This time, Allen wrote a different story. Not to mention, he also did this:

And with that, after five games, Josh Allen is now the odd on favorite to win the NFL MVP this season. According to Yahoo! Sports, here are the updated odds from BetMGM:

Josh Allen +450

Kyler Murray +500

Tom Brady +650

Dak Prescott +650

Justin Herbert +650

Matthew Stafford +1100

Again, we're just five games into the season, but after a not-so-great performance for Allen in a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the man has been more or less locked in. Allen has now thrown for 12 touchdowns and 1370 yards in those five games.

Sure, we're just five games into the 2021 NFL season, but right now, the Bills look like the best team in the AFC and are certainly near the top in all of the league, but at the rate Allen is going, should his level of play continue, perhaps he may win the NFL MVP.

Allen and the Bills will head to Tennessee for Monday Night Football on October 18th to take on the Titans.

