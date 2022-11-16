Massive, Unbelievable Josh Allen Snow Sculpture

This is awesome! Buffalo is expected to get some serious snow. Some reports have said up to 4 or 6 feet of snow will be coming down. In fact, there was talk on Twitter about whether or not the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns game will be played on Sunday afternoon at 1 PM in Orchard Park.

The snow can provide some entertainment, too. Check out what one man in Alleghany County made last snow season (in February). His name is Eric Jones and he is an artist and a dang good one. He has been doing these snow sculptures for the past few seasons and we could bet that he is doing them again. Check out his Josh Allen snow sculpture above and here is where you can see this year's snow sculptures:

4783 Rt. 305

Cuba, New York

Here is another Josh Allen snow sculpture brought to you by Eric Jones of Clarksville, NY!