This ’Jurassic World: Dominion’ Prologue Sets Up the New Movie

When dinosaurs ruled the earth...

Rather than hype the new Jurassic World: Dominion with a standard trailer, Universal has instead released a special “Prologue” consisting entirely of material that’s not in the film. According to the official press release, this five-minute scene by Dominion filmmaker Colin Trevorrow. is “not featured in the film itself but is separate, original content” and instead “serves as the beginning of a story that will be continued in theaters next summer.”

It takes place some 65 million years ago, and shows what life for dinosaurs was like back then. The prologue also supposedly features seven species of dinosaurs that haven’t appeared in a Jurassic Park or Jurassic World film to date. The last few minutes then show what happens when dinosaurs meet humanity in modern times, an event that was teased at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In that movie’s climax, dinosaurs escaped from captivity and made their way into our society. As evidenced in the prologue, the two species are not exactly co-existing peacefully.

Here is Dominion’s official synopsis:

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing and are joined by Academy Award winner Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm. The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It).

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to open in theaters on June 10, 2022.