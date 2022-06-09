‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Draws Franchise’s Worst Reviews Ever

Before the summer started, many experts predicted Jurassic World: Dominion would be the biggest box-office hit of the summer movie season. And it could still be. But if it does so, it will only happen after the movie got the worst reviews in the history of the entire Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchise. (It would also have to somehow beat Top Gun: Maverick, which got great reviews and is breaking box-office records, but that’s another story.)

Reviews are still coming in for Dominion, but so far, they are predominantly bad. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film is currently sitting at a 38 percent out of 153 reviews.

That’s roughly ten points lower than the previous worst score for a Jurassic Park or World film. Here are the franchise’s Rotten Tomatoes scores to date:

Dominion’s final score could change a little from 38 percent. It’s got about 150 reviews right now and will probably wind up with at least double that many on Rotten Tomatoes once all is said and done.

Typically though, these Rotten Tomatoes scores start at their highest point (early reviews tend to be the most enthusiastic) and slowly drop off over time as more and more people see something. The score could go up a little, but it would be highly unusual for the film to do so much better amongst critics filing later reviews to rebound out of the bottom of this ranking.

Here’s an excerpt from my own Dominion review:

The strangest part of Jurassic World: Dominion is that it not only doesn’t answer its predecessor’s central question — How would humanity co-exist with dinosaurs? — it doesn’t even try. Instead, it quickly devolves into yet another tale of brave heroes running from scary dinos in a remote location.

Jurassic World: Dominion opens in theaters this weekend. You have been warned.

