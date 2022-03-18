For football fans, while it can be as exciting as your week gets during football Sunday, it can also be a very stressful thing to watch your favorite NFL team. For Denver Broncos fans, especially ever since they won Super Bowl L (50) following the 2015 season, you might say that things have been very stressful as a Denver Broncos fan. But in comparison to every other team in the league, just how stressful is it to be a Broncos fan?

Since that last Super Bowl for the Denver Broncos, they had gone a combined 39-58, not having made the playoffs once in that stretch, and have not had a winning season since the 2016 season when they went 9-7 while missing the playoffs, just as they have in every season since then. So yes, that seems like it would be stressful to watch a team like that.

So who is the most stressful team to watch in the NFL?

The research that was done by Action Network as they took several factors into consideration to decide which team was the most stressful to watch. Such factors included win percentage, close wins, close losses, penalties conceded per game, giveaways per game, games missed through injury, negative online comments, negative online comment percentage, and loss as a favorite to win. When all was said and done, the team that is the most stressful to watch following the 2021 season is the Baltimore Ravens.

There's definitely good reason considering they had 11 of their 17 games decided by four points or less this past season, including six straight losses to end the season, which doomed their playoff chances as they finished 8-9 in the AFC North.

The New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, and Las Vegas Raiders followed to round out the top five most stressful teams to watch. But how stressful is it to watch the Denver Broncos?

Broncos Rank High As Stressful To Watch

The Denver Broncos finished at the 13th overall most stressful team to watch after this past season. Right behind the New England Patriots and just above the San Francisco 49ers (both were playoff teams). Perhaps maybe the fact that the Broncos just received their shiny new franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson added a little to the consideration of this ranking. It should take that much more of an edge off, knowing your team is going to be led by a 9-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

The Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams finished at the 5th least stressful team. They also happen to be my team, as I've been a Rams fan since I started following football in the 1990s. So I've seen them go from the Greatest Show On Turf era to a stretch where they went 6-42 over a three-season span, and then a Jeff Fisher coached era where they refused to win more than seven games each season. So I've definitely had my share of watching stressful teams over the years.

