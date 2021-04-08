Kane Brown just announced plans for a one-of-a-kind fall and winter tour. The Blessed & Free Tour will begin Oct. 1 in California and touch both coasts, with a focus on NBA stadiums.

The 35 dates include 29 shows at NBA arenas, making Brown the first country artist to play every professional basketball venue in America on a single tour. Jordan Davis and Restless Road will join him for shows through Dec. 4. Chase Rice will replace Davis for shows beginning in Jan. 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting April 16.

See all 35 tour dates below. Brown — an avid basketball fan — hinted at the nature of his tour during the NBA All Star Game weekend in February.

This new batch of Kane Brown tour dates begin after he's finished most of the rescheduled dates from his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour. That run begins on Sept. 2 in South Carolina and continues through the month, with two additional dates in Florida in November. Add in a few fair and festival dates and the "Worship You" singer has more than 40 dates on his calendar for 2021, most of them coming this fall.

News of Brown's new tour comes the same week Eric Church announced his 55-date Gather Again Tour for September. He too will focus on arenas, telling Taste of Country Nights he was involved in intense and detailed planning with local municipalities to ensure fan safety and that he recognizes some venues may require masks.

Kane Brown's 2021/2022 Blessed & Free Tour Dates:

Oct. 1 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

Oct. 8 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Oct. 9 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena

Oct. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 14 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

Oct. 15 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Oct. 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Oct. 17 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines

Oct. 22 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Oct. 23 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

Oct. 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 4 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Nov. 5 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Nov. 6 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Nov. 19 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 20 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 21 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Dec. 2 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

Dec. 3 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Dec. 4 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Jan. 6 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Jan. 7 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Jan. 13 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Jan. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Jan. 15 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 20 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Jan. 21 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Jan. 22 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Jan 27 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Jan. 28 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Jan. 30 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Feb. 3 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Phoenix Suns Arena

Feb. 4 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

