Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Celebrate Early Success of Their Duet, ‘Thank God’

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn released their first-ever duet, "Thank God," on Sept. 9, and already it's a success.

The song was the most-added single at country radio this week, with 68 adds. Per Country Aircheck, the Browns are the fourth married couple to release a top-added song, in good company with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris.

Brown shared a graphic showing the radio stations that have added the song so far, and he thanked country radio for its support.

The comments are filled with congratulations from fans and fellow country artists, with RaeLynn writing, "I’m not crying you are."

According to PopVortex, "Thank God" also topped the Top 100 Songs chart, Top Songs chart and the Top Country Songs chart on iTunes. It debuted on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart at No. 49.

The couple filmed a romantic video for "Thank God," which was shot in Hawaii and features scenes of the two of them driving through picturesque scenes, dancing on the beach and more.

The song marks the Browns' first official duet and debuts Katelyn's vocals to country listeners. It serves as Brown's new single, following "Like I Love Country Music," and it is featured on his new album, Different Man. That project has 15 tracks on it, including his 2021 single "One Mississippi" and his first pop single, "Grand." Brown also collaborates with Blake Shelton on the title track.

In addition to releasing new music, Brown is having a busy touring year. He is on the international leg of his Drunk or Dreaming Tour through December, and he will kick off the U.S. leg, featuring Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LoCash, on March 16 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Kane and Katelyn Brown will celebrate four years of marriage in October. They have two daughters together, Kingsley and Kodi.

