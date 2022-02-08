Kelsea Ballerini to Headline 2022 Players Military Appreciation Day Event

Kelsea Ballerini has been announced as the headlining act at the 2022 Players Championship's Military Appreciation Day Concert. She's the first female artist to play the event, which takes place on March 8 at the 17th hole at the Players Stadium Course at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The show will follow Military Appreciation Day ceremonies which kick off at 4:30PM ET, marking the first day of Players week. In 2022, the Players Championship is set to run from March 8-13, with full coverage of the event airing on NBC and the Golf Channel beginning March 10.

“Kelsea is going to bring the star-power, energy and passion that has been a staple of our Military Appreciation Day over the last 10-plus years," explains Jared Rice, Players Executive Director. "And we’re looking forward to a strong lineup of initiatives and programs to honor all military members, veterans and their families for everything they do protect and defend the freedoms we enjoy.”

Ballerini will be the first female performer to ever take the stage at the Military Appreciation Day Concert. The performance comes as Ballerini is hard at work on her next musical chapter: During a recent stop at the Grand Ole Opry, she debuted a brand-new song, also telling the crowd that she was in the early stages of working on a new album.

"I'm in the really early stages and it's still kinda coming together and I'm still trying to figure it out," Ballerini said from the stage.

To learn more about the military celebrations on offer at the 2022 iteration of the Players' Military Appreciation Day, visit the organization's website.