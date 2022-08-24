Kelsea Ballerini's closet didn't have the perfect look for the 2022 ACM Honors in Nashville on Wednesday (Aug. 24), so she browsed the Grammy Museum.

The "Heartfirst" singer walked the red carpet wearing Shania Twain's iconic white gown from the 1999 Grammys — with the legend's blessing, of course.

The full-sleeve, sequined, floor-length gown is what Twain wore the night she won a Grammy for "You're Still the One." She also performed "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" at the 1999 Grammys. At the time, she was at the peak of her career and was arguably the most famous singer on the planet. The Marc Bouwer dress had been on display at the Grammy Museum during the Power of Women in Country exhibit.

Both Twain and Ballerini attended 2022 ACM Honors, which will be broadcast on Fox on Sept. 13. Twain will receive the ACM's Poets Award, while Ballerini is scheduled to perform. Before the show they took a moment to pose together.

attachment-Ballerini and Twain Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

Ballerini has long-stated that Twain was a major influence on her, and in recent years, they've become friends. In 2020, the '90s-into-early-2000s hitmaker joined the east Tennessee native for a remix of "Hole in the Bottle." They've tagged each other in other social media photos since.

Carly Pearce is hosting the ACM Honors. Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton are two of the other nominees. Other performers include Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Wynonna Judd, Avril Lavigne, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors - Backstage John Shearer, Getty Images for ACM loading...