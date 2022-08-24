This September, the Higher Ground Fair Returns to Laramie

The Higher Ground Fair is returning to Laramie. The festival, presented by Action Resources International and Feeding Laramie Valley, celebrates all things Rocky Mountain Culture and draws visitors from across the region. This year, Laramie's Higher Ground Fair takes place September 17-18.

Everything Happening at the 2022 Higher Ground Fair

The Higher Ground Fair is your chance to experience all things Rocky Mountain culture. So, visitors can expect a huge array of activities depicting our region's wonderful, rich culture. Let's check out those offerings! Guests to the fair can enjoy:

A Quilt Show

An Artisan Marketplace

Llama and Alpaca Shows

Presentations and Workshops

Agricultural Presentations and Experiences

And more.

Fair Activities for the Kids

The Higher Ground Fair is a great family event, too. There's going to be a Kid's Adventure Zone with exciting activities like panning for gold, tie-dye workshops, a llama parade, and play areas.

Fair Activities for the Adults

The fair lineups for the adult visitor look pretty awesome. There will be live music performances by the Wind River Dancers, REX Peoples & X Factr, the Hazel Miller Band, and more.

Plus, there's a full food court featuring local and regional food trucks to satisfy your every craving. Or, you can swing by The Higher Ground Concert Cafe for a bite and educational exhibits. And, you can enjoy adult libations at the wine and beer garden.

The 2022 Higher Ground Fair Hours and Location

The 2022 Higher Ground Fair takes place at the Wyoming Territorial Prison (975 Snowy Range Rd. Laramie, WY 82070.)

The fair hours are as follows:

Saturday, September 17: 9 AM - 6 PM

9 AM - 6 PM Sunday, September 18: 9 AM - 4 PM

Ticket Prices

Adult Tickets: One Day ($8 online; $10 at the gate.) Weekend ($14 online; $16 at the gate.)

65+ Tickets: One Day ($6 online; $8 at the gate.) Weekend ($10 online; $12 at the gate.)

Volunteers and Kids 12 and under FREE

For more information on the 2022 Higher Ground Fair, click here.