Watch Kermit the Frog Revealed as ‘The Masked Singer’s Snail

Warning: I’m about to spoil The Masked Singer Season 5 premiere. But really nothing could “spoil” a television moment this transcendently strange. Read on.

On the season premiere of The Masked Singer, viewers got quite a surprise. Now granted, this show is always surprising people with the revelations of the performers’ true identities. But this has to be the weirdest and most unexpected “celebrity” performer in the history of The Masked Singer. Because it revealed that the performer was really a puppet.

Excuse me, a muppet. As it turned out, “The Snail” was none other than Kermit the Frog. The moment when he emerged from within the snail’s thorax is surely one of the weirdest things I’ve seen in my lifetime. Watch it for yourself below:

After his big performance, Mr. The Frog gave an interview about his time on the show to Entertainment Weekly where he said he liked being inside the snail costume. (“It was quite roomy in there. And the shell was incredible — a real mobile home, complete with a full kitchen, en suite and jacuzzi.”) He also had this to say about the judges’ erroneous guesses about his real identity:

It was fun being mistaken for those amazing iconic comic actors, and refreshing, too. Being green, I'm usually mistaken for Yoda or the Hulk's little brother.

So if a puppet can be on The Masked Singer, what’s next? Do they reveal that “Grandpa Monster” is actually Daffy Duck? At this point, anything seems possible. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on Fox.

