Kids’ Bike Safety Rodeo and Slow Roll in Cheyenne on June 6th

The Kids' Bike Safety Rodeo and Slow Roll has been scheduled for Sunday, June 6th at North Cheyenne Community Park as part of celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway.

The Cheyenne Middle and High School Mountain Bike Team, known as Team WyoX, along with their coaches will help out with the rodeo along with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center's Safe Kids Day. This year's Bike Safety Rodeo is intends to help educated kids and parents on bike safety skills while helping them learn about their bikes.

It is asked that kids bring their bikes and bike helmets to the event. According to a press release, stations will be set up there for:

Helmet giveaways, fittings, and adjustments

Bike fittings for seat height, brake, and shift levers

Bike mechanical inspections (air, brakes, chains)

Bike etiquette and hand signals

Bike skills, balance, starting and stopping, riding straight, scanning, and signaling

Skills tests such as a zigzag, slow race, figure eight, and riding obstacles.n

Safe places to wheel, proper clothing, reflective equipment, moving, stationary, surface, and visual hazards.

The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 6th at North Cheyenne Community Park which is located at 3200 Mynear St. Then, at 3 p.m., Cheyenne Slow Roll is holding a bike ride, which will go west along the Greenway, then into the Mustang Ridgeway Subdivision, and back to North Cheyenne Community Park.

The event is shaping up to be fun for the whole family, so bring them out to North Cheyenne Community Park on Sunday, June 6th for the Kids' Bike Safety Rodeo and Slow on June 6th.