The Pedalpalooza will be taking place this weekend in Laramie!

Get in the spirit by wearing a costume and decorating your bike for a Bike Parade around downtown Laramie. All ages are encouraged to participate and prizes will be given for best costume and best bike decoration!

The bike parade will start at 6:00 pm at the Laramie BikeNet Tent at the Farmers Market

Extra bike parking will be available while you enjoy the Market!