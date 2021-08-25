Laramie Pedalpalooza is This Weekend!
The Pedalpalooza will be taking place this weekend in Laramie!
Get our free mobile app
Get in the spirit by wearing a costume and decorating your bike for a Bike Parade around downtown Laramie. All ages are encouraged to participate and prizes will be given for best costume and best bike decoration!
The bike parade will start at 6:00 pm at the Laramie BikeNet Tent at the Farmers Market
Extra bike parking will be available while you enjoy the Market!
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.
Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.