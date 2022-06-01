Kiowa Playground CLOSED For Renovations

The City of Laramie announced today that Kiowa Park's playground is closed for renovations starting tomorrow, June 2. The park, located on the corner of Bannock and Kiowa street in Laramie, will receive a remodel to update the park for its visitors. The new playground features equipment designed for 5 to 12-year-olds, plus new turf.

When Will the Renovation Finish?

The city estimates the project to last from June 2 to June 20, provided weather conditions allow the project to remain on track.

Until the renovations are over, it's best to avoid the park. Instead, the city recommends families visit other Laramie parks to enjoy the summer weather. Not sure where to go? Here's a list of other playgrounds available in Laramie:

Laramie's Parks with Playgrounds

Depot Park - 1st and Sheridan

Laramie, WY 82070

Take the kids to the Depot Park playground and maybe finish up with a walk downtown!

Harbon Park

This park is chemical-free and has a great playground, plus picnic tables.

Kiwanis Park - Hwy. 130 and Wyoming

Laramie, WY 82070

The kids can practice their baseball swing or take a turn on the slide at the playground.

LaBonte Park - 5th and Canby

Laramie, WY 82070

Great for basketball, a stop at the playground, or a walk!

LaPrele Park - 23rd and Spring Creek

Laramie, WY 82070

Bring a frisbee - you can play disc golf with the kids or let them enjoy the playground.

Laramie River Greenbelt Park - Garfield and Spruce

Laramie, WY 82070

Perfect for a stroll along the river and a stop at the playground!

James O'Dell Mini-Park - Albin and Mill

Laramie, WY 82070

A quaint playground and picnic spot.

Optimist Park - West Garfield and Spruce

Laramie, WY 82070

Bring the kids and Fido - this park has a playground and a dog run.

Undine Park - 5th St and Ord St

Laramie, WY 82070

Splash pad, picnic area, and a playground - what more could a kid want?

Washington Park - 18th St. and Sheridan St.

Laramie, WY 82070

Washington Park has a playground, a wading pool, picnic areas, and bathrooms - perfect for families enjoying outdoor fun.