Country fans have spoken, and Carrie Underwood is the hottest country artist of 2022. With an album and tour on the way this year, it's easy to see why — but she had to top some serious competition to win this Taste of Country Summer Hot List Award.

The "Ghost Story" singer beat four other finalists during the month-long fan vote. See the full list below, including five artists cut from the competition after two weeks of voting. Like several other Hot List Awards categories, the ballot was trimmed midway through to allow for a more accurate result. Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes are a few more who did well on the ballot. No artist won more than one Hot List Award in 2022.

Look for Underwood's new Denim & Rhinestones album in stores and at digital retailers on June 10. This October, she'll begin the Denim & Rhinestones Tour with dates through spring 2023. This is the first time in three years Underwood has hit the road for a tour. Jimmie Allen is slated to open.

10 Hottest Country Artists of 2022 The 10 hottest country artists of 2022 were decided by fans during the Taste of Country Hot List Awards in May. Below is the final results.

