Kirsten Dunst Says ‘Of Course’ She’d Play Mary Jane Again

The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. But you’ve seen it by now, right?

Spider-Man: No Way Home did the impossible (or at least the often denied by various actors) and brought back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as the first and second Peter Parkers of movies for a live-action Spider-Man team-up for the ages. Sadly, though, their supporting casts did not join them in the film. There was no returning Mary Janes, no Gwen Stacys, no earlier versions of Aunt May, and the only J. Jonah Jameson to speak of was the new bald one played by J.K. Simmons.

At least one of the actors who wasn’t invited back for No Way Home says she would be interested in returning in a future movie if the incredible success of No Way Home inspires Sony and Marvel to make, like, Spider-Man: Not Another Way Home next. Kirsten Dunst, the Mary Jane Watson of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man franchise told People she would absolutely be interested in playing the role again in the future.

"Of course I would. Of course,” she said. “I've been asked about that a few times. That's a no-brainer. That was a huge part of my career and my life." (Dunst also revealed that — gasp! — she’s one of the few people who hasn’t actually seen No Way Home yet, although she said she planned to watch it with her son eventually.)

Even with Spider-Man: No Way Home’s enormous box office grosses, I still think the odds of another live-action Spider-Verse movie are very slim. But a Kirsten Dunst appearance as Mary Jane in one of the upcoming Into the Spider-Verse sequels? That would be fantastic. Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.

