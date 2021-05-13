Knives Out had a pretty incredible cast of characters, with Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc trying to find the murderer among a group of suspects played by the likes of Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, and Toni Collette. Writer/director Rian Johnson is now preparing the first of two Knives Out sequels for Netflix — the streaming service paid a reported $450 million for the pair of movies — and it looks like he could have an even better group of actors this time around.

In the past few weeks, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, and Edward Norton have all reportedly joined the cast to play new characters. Now, according to Deadline, Kathryn Hahn has signed on as well:

Plot details are unknown at this time other than Craig returning to solve another mystery revolving a large cast of suspects. It is also unknown who [Hahn] will be playing in the pic. Production is set to start this summer in Greece.

Hahn is coming off a scene-stealing role in WandaVision, where she got her own kitschy theme song when it was revealed that it was her character, Agatha Harkness, was behind everything “all along.” Is it too soon to predict Hahn’s character was behind whatever murderous shenanigans are going on in Knives Out 2 all along yet?

With production scheduled to begin in the summer of 2021, we can probably expect Knives Out 2 on Netflix some time next year. What incredible actor will join the cast next?