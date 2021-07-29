When listeners hear the flawless harmonies coming from country stars Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood of Lady A, they know the trio has something good going on. Lady A's sound is tight, and, boy, do lead vocalists Kelley and Scott know how to sing.

Lady A — originally known as Lady Antebellum — formed in 2006 and caught the attention of Capitol Records; they signed a record deal with the label in 2007 and began to gain traction as one of country's newest and brightest groups. When their third official single, "I Run to You," was released in January of 2009, fans ran to go and buy it: The song became Lady A's first No. 1, and their debut record was certified platinum.

Since their formation, Lady A have released eight studio albums, which include worldwide hit singles such as "Need You Now," "Our Kind of Love," "American Honey," "Downtown" and "Bartender," just to name a few. The group has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, and they have eight in their possession. Plus, their headlining tours have given fans a chance to see the group up close and personal -- and they certainly can put on a show.

