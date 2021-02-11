From Shania Twain to Luke Combs, a number of country artists have sung songs about flying solo -- and loving it. So, instead of moping around, mourning your lack of a soulmate, seize the day and strut your beautiful, single stuff. Put your solo dancing shoes on and embrace the joys of being unattached!

There's plenty to enjoy about singlehood. The Boot's Top 10 Country Songs About Being Single do an excellent job of capturing the upsides of being alone.