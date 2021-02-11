Top 10 Country Songs About Being Single
From Shania Twain to Luke Combs, a number of country artists have sung songs about flying solo -- and loving it. So, instead of moping around, mourning your lack of a soulmate, seize the day and strut your beautiful, single stuff. Put your solo dancing shoes on and embrace the joys of being unattached!
There's plenty to enjoy about singlehood. The Boot's Top 10 Country Songs About Being Single do an excellent job of capturing the upsides of being alone.
- 10
"Bartender"Lady Antebellum
Throw your hands in the air and kill it on the dance floor with all your unattached friends! Lady A's anthem of singledom is a killer track -- and its music video is hysterical.
- 9
"All My Friends Say"Luke Bryan
In this song, Bryan might be somewhat of a mess after his breakup ... but he can't quite remember. Sometimes, it's best to let loose and pick up the pieces later.
- 8
"Best Days of Your Life"Kellie Pickler
Pickler and her buddy Taylor Swift have no problem reminding exes about exactly what they're missing: the best days of their lives.
- 7
"Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)"Travis Tritt
Tritt knows how to move on, and he doesn't mind telling his ex exactly what she can do with his spare change. It's a "talk to the hand!"-style comeback that isn't used often enough, if you ask us.
- 6
"Miss Me More"Kelsea Ballerini
Ballerini knows that it's important to treat yourself right, and forget about the relationships that don't let you do so. Preach, lady!
- 5
"How Do You Like Me Now?!"Toby Keith
In this upbeat tune, Keith flaunts his rockstar lifestyle in the face of the high school sweetheart he couldn't please. Her loss!
- 4
"When It Rains It Pours"Luke Combs
The narrator of this song gets on a lucky streak after ending it with his significant other -- proof that, sometimes, a downpour isn't a bad thing.
- 3
"How Am I Doin'"Dierks Bentley
Nobody should have to ask you how you're doing if you're tearing it up like Bentley does in this celebration of freedom.
- 2
"You Broke Up With Me"Walker Hayes
Hayes ain't drunk, he's amazing. Oh, and, by the way, you broke up with him. This song is quite the kiss-off!
- 1
"Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"Shania Twain
This song is all about rocking your single status with confidence. Let's go, girls!