Lainey Wilson to Be Honored as CMT’s 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year

Rising star Lainey Wilson will receive a special honor as part of the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: She has been named this year's Breakout Artist of the Year.

Following in the footsteps of past honorees in the category such as Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Ashley McBryde, Wilson is being recognized for her massive success as a new artist within the country format, including back-to-back No. 1 hits, powerhouse duet releases and even a role in the new season of breakaway TV hit Yellowstone.

"This past year has been a wild ride," the singer says in a statement. "To be considered for this award reinforces that the years of hard work my team and I have put in was all worth it. The team at CMT feels like family, and the way they genuinely support artists on their platform is so special and important for dreamers like me.”

For their part, CMT says that Wilson was the obvious standout when they were considering which rising act to honor with the Breakout Artist of the Year title. "When it came to naming ‘Breakout Artist,’ Lainey Wilson was unquestionably our only choice this year," explains CMT's SVP, Music & Talent, Leslie Fram.

"Not only is she a powerhouse performer and tremendously gifted songwriter with contagious energy and drive, she is just starting to show the world her range and versatility, as evident by her upcoming role on hit series Yellowstone," Fram goes on to say.

The 2022 Artists of the Year ceremony will also celebrate Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes as its Artists of the Year honorees. The event will take place on Oct. 14 at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, and broadcast on CMT.