Laramie Attorney Suspended from Law Practice for 1 Year

The Wyoming Supreme Court has ordered the one-year suspension of Laramie attorney Michael J. Pearce, effective Aug. 22.

According to the Wyoming State Bar, the order "stemmed from Pearce failing to comply with Wyoming statutes in the filing of a personal injury action, having misled his client as to the status of the personal injury action and having missed court deadlines in two separate matters."

Pearce agreed to the suspension, which was recommended to the Supreme Court by the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Wyoming State Bar.

Pearce was ordered to pay an administrative fee of $1,500 and $100 to the Wyoming State Bar.

