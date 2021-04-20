Laramie Connections Receives Check For New Van

On April 15, members from Laramie Sunrise Rotary, along with employees from Crux and Toyota of Laramie, presented a $5000 check to Tim Snowbarger of Laramie Connections Center.

The funds were raised during the 2020 Taste of Laramie, and are to be used by Laramie Connections Center to purchase a new ADA compliant van to provide free transportation to Laramie area residents in need.

The 2021 Taste of Laramie will take place on Saturday, June 5th, 2021.

Updates on the event will become available in the upcoming weeks.