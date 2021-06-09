Taste of Laramie To Take Place This Weekend

With summer finally here, it is another year for everyone to get out and about in the City of Laramie.

This weekend will especially exciting, as the Taste of Laramie Event will be taking place on Saturday, June 12!

Tim Snowbarger from Laramie Connections and Ryan Bennett from Laramie Sunrise Rotary came to the studio today to talk about the event.

Along with the ability to support the many bars, restaurants, and businesses throughout the city, there will also be a raffle this year. The proceeds from this event will go to help Laramie Connections and their work.

You can see the full interview below for more information, and you can buy tickets by following this link.