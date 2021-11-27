Laramie County Deputies Asking for Help Finding Runaway Teen

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old runaway.

Alejandra Campos was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black top, black pants, and black shoes, according to an agency Facebook post.

That's the only information that was given.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information on Campos' whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?