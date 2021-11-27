Laramie County Deputies Asking for Help Finding Runaway Teen
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old runaway.
Alejandra Campos was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black top, black pants, and black shoes, according to an agency Facebook post.
That's the only information that was given.
Anyone with information on Campos' whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at (307) 637-6525.
