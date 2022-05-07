Laramie Police Looking for Runaway Teen

UPDATE:

Laramie police say Rodriguez has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Laramie police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teen.

According to a department Facebook post, 16-year-old Breannarose Rodriguez was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in the 2200 block of N. 9th Street.

Police say Rodriguez was wearing the clothes she has on in the picture above when she ran away.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 721-2526.