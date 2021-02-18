Laramie County Hosts Farm and Ranch Show This Weekend

Laramie County will be hosting the first annual Farm and Ranch Show this weekend, February 19th through the 21st from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The show will be at the Event Center Fair Complex at Archer and admission is free.

Plenty of local vendors will be on hand to show off a variety of their products at the event. A mask mandate will be in place for the Farm and Ranch Show as they will allow a capacity of 500, but Events Director, Dan Ange has told Wyoming News Now that they really look forward to lots of participation from the local community.

We really tried to focus on local for this first year show. We’ll have a handful of large equipment vendors, so your tractors and things like that. We will have some feed, and a little bit of apparel available...We are excited to kick this off for our community, and get this event started, and kinda give a little bit of a taste of what’s to come once we return to normalcy, and kind of build on this in future years

Saturday at the event, it will make for an agricultural education day as a variety of agricultural seminars will be hosted at the Event Center, while in collaboration with the University of Wyoming Extension.

The Event Center at Archer is located at 3801 Archer Pkwy in Cheyenne. You can contact them at 307-633-4670. Next month, the venue will be hosting a Sportsman's Expo for the weekend of March 26th through the 28th. To learn more about upcoming events or the 49,000 square foot venue itself, check out the link here.