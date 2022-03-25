The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is offering local residents a free app to track sex offenders.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

The post says the OffenderWatch App for Laramie County offers information on sex offenders in the area more quickly than the Wyoming Sex Offender registry website and offers additional features.

Those include such things as a geofence feature that will tell you if any registered sex offenders are living within 1000 feet of your home. The post says you can also add family members with step-by-step instructions so that you can see where they are and what they are doing.

The app does require users to set up an account, but according to the sheriff's office, the information is kept confidential. The OffenderWatch app also offers people the ability to search the Sex Offender Registry database using a name or address.

Anyone who wants more information is being encouraged to call Cecilia Toomey at 307-633-4733 or via email at Cecilia.Toomey@laramiecountywy.gov.