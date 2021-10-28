How to Know if Sex Offenders Are on Your Trick-or-Treating Route

Before your kids grab their plastic pumpkins and head out the door to collect candy this Halloween weekend, you may want to find out if there are any sex offenders on their route.

In Wyoming, as well as many other states, law enforcement agencies work with OffenderWatch -- the largest sex offender registry system in the nation -- which can be accessed through the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation's website.

Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation

The site allows you to view all published offenders within a specified radius of your home, business, school, or other desired address.

You can also locate offenders by last or first name and city of residence.

A search of "Cheyenne" -- the largest city in the state -- found 396 offenders, 174 of whom have home addresses within a two-mile radius of the Wyoming State Capitol.

Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.