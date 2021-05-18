Memorial Day is just around the corner, and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office is reminding everyone to buckle up.

"You'll likely see more law enforcement on the roads as part of Click It or Ticket," Deputy Jeff Barnes said in a press release.

"This campaign, from May 24 - June 6, reminds drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling and the legal consequences – including fines – for not wearing a seat belt," Barnes added.

In 2019, 47 unbuckled people died on Wyoming roads, according to Barnes.