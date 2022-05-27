Cool, Showery Weather For SE Wyoming Early Next Week

After some hot weather today by Wyoming standards and very warm weather on Saturday, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service can expect major changes starting on Sunday and continuing into next week.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Greetings! Here's a look at the forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle, for your Memorial Day weekend into next week. Good news and bad. Good news, much needed rainfall is going to continue, at least through Wednesday, before we begin to dry out the end of the week. It will be cool, with best chances for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The bad news, any Memorial Day events scheduled for Sunday and Monday, will likely be rained on both days. If you're planning outdoor activities Sunday/Monday, definitely prepare for wet conditions. Stay tuned!