Laramie County Voters Cast Ballots In Special Election

Laramie County voters are deciding the fate of 14 items proposed for sixth-penny sales tax funding in a special election today.

The 14 items range from a variety of infrastructure proposals to a senior citizens center to a minimum revenue guarantee for air service at Cheyenne Regional Airport. You can see a sample ballot below.

Laramie County residents can cast their ballots at the following locations, according to county clerk Debra Lee:

David R Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd

Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave

Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center, 1230 W. 8th Ave

North Christian Church, 2015 Tranquility Rd

Laramie Co. Community College, CCI Bldg., 1400 E College Dr

Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy

Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson St

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and voters are being reminded that state law now requires people to present photo identification when voting.