Cheyenne Police Launch ‘Lock It or Lose It’ Campaign

In an effort to prevent property crime, Cheyenne police are launching a 10-day public awareness campaign reminding citizens to "Lock It or Lose It."

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the campaign will feature a 9 p.m. daily social media post encouraging citizens to lock up their vehicles, homes, and valuables.

"The campaign is an adaptation of a nationwide effort to prevent property crime, where police departments use daily messaging to influence behavior and create safer communities," Farkas said in a media release.

Farkas says officers have responded to 394 stolen vehicle reports so far this year, a 104% increase compared to the same time last year.

"Most incidents occur while keys/key fobs are inside the vehicle or in the ignition," she said. "The average burglar simply checks for unlocked car door handles to gain entry."

"These crimes are preventable and often result in suspects engaging in other criminal activity with a stolen vehicle or property,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “So, we are asking the community to partner with us to help reverse this trend.”

Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee says the issue is also causing an increase in stolen vehicle titles.

“A motor vehicle title is a legal document establishing ownership and should never be left inside your vehicle,” said Lee. “Our advice is to keep your title in a safe place, along with any other valuable paperwork.”

Officers encourage citizens to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 if they see any suspicious activity.

