Laramie Man Arrested After Passing Out With Marijuana in Vehicle

A Laramie man is behind bars after he was found passed out in a parked, running vehicle with marijuana, police say.

Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers found 65-year-old Russell Rayda passed out in his vehicle in the 1600 block of Grand Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. yesterday, July 24.

Thompson says a DWUI investigation was conducted and Rayda was arrested on suspicion of third offense DWUI, a misdemeanor, and felony possession of marijuana.

"(He) only had a pipe with two grams but it is his sixth possession charge, so felony," said Thompson.

Thompson says it appears Rayda was both high and drunk, but police are waiting on blood tests to come back.

If convicted of the felony charge, Rayda could face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.