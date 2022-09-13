Man Arrested for Felony DWUI Charges in Laramie

Laramie Police Department

A Laramie man is facing felony DWUI charges from an arrest on Sunday. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Sean W. Costin being charged as follows:

  • Driving While Under the Influence, fourth offense, WS 31-5-233.

Wyoming Statute 31-5-233(e) states no person shall drive or have actual physical control of any vehicle within this state, under the influence of alcohol or under the influence of a controlled substance to a degree which renders him incapable of safely driving. A fourth offense resulting in a conviction within ten (10) years, he shall be guilty of a felony and fined not more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00), punished by imprisonment for not more than seven (7) years, or both.

  • Misdemeanor Domestic Battery.

For more information on the charges involved, click here.

