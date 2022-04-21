Laramie Man Arrested For Child Abuse On Wednesday

A 33-year-old Laramie man was arrested for child abuse on Wednesday evening.

That's according to a post on the Laramie Police Department Facebook page:

On April 20, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Laramie Police Officers arrested a 33-year-old Laramie man for Child Abuse, (WS 6-2-503)

Wyoming Statute 6-2-503(b)(i) states a person is guilty of child abuse, a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten (10) years, if a person responsible for a child’s welfare intentionally or recklessly inflicts physical injury, excluding reasonable corporal punishment, upon a child under the age of eighteen (18) years.

Police say that they won't release any more details on the case right now in order to protect the identity of the juvenile.

