Laramie Outdoor Pool Schedule Impacted By Low Staffing

The City of Laramie Parks & Recreation Department has announced the schedule for the Outdoor Pool, which has been impacted by short staffing in the Aquatics Section this summer.

Outdoor pools at the Recreation Center are scheduled to open June 7 depending on weather and staffing. Undine Park Splashpad will open on June 7 and Washington Park Wading Pool is scheduled to open on June 14.

Pool Schedules can be viewed here for public swim times and closures.

Limited closures and shorter hours may be required due to low staffing levels.

The Recreation Center will be conducting a Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Class June 3rd through 6th and is currently hiring for Lifeguards and Water Safety Instructor positions.

The cost of the class can be refunded for students who become certified and hired for a position, and the cost is a $25 deposit for those applying to become a lifeguard.

Anyone interested should apply here or call aquatics at 721-5263 for more information about applying or registering for a class.