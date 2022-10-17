The City of Laramie Parks and Recreation is super excited to bring back the super popular event, for the community to enjoy! The Pumpkin Dunkin' and Fall Festival is back THIS FRIDAY! Don't miss out!

They will have fun games like Halloween Bingo, the ring ross, Pumpkin Bowling, and Bean Bag Toss. They will also have arts and crafts for you to make your own Halloween decorations to spread the spooky cheer.

Oh, and they also have a pumpkin patch! But it's not just any regular old pumpkin patch. It's an in-water pumpkin patch! Be sure to spend some time in the pool to find just the right pumpkin! Once you have found the perfect one for you, you can decorate it and then take it home!

The event and everything that goes along with it will be FREE with your membership or purchase of a day pass. No reservations are needed, in order to attend the event. However, there will be a capacity limit in the pool. But, fret not, there will be plenty of other activities for you to do while you wait to come into the pumpkin patch!

All pool rules apply! So be sure to familiarize yourself with them HERE.

The Event

Date : Friday, October 21

: Friday, October 21 Time : 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Location : Laramie Recreation Center (920 Boulder Dr.)

: Laramie Recreation Center (920 Boulder Dr.) For more information, visit HERE.

Check out all other activities happening at the Laramie Recreation Center HERE.

