Laramie Police Asking for Help Locating Missing Man

Laramie police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

According to a department Facebook post, Matthew Caggiano was last seen in Laramie on Saturday, June 25.

"He may be driving a 2005 gold Dodge Ram 1500 with a lime green toolbox in the back, Idaho registration 1A063MJ," the post reads.

Anyone with information on Caggiano's whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 307-721-2526 and reference case number 22-10256.

