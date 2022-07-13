2nd Arrest Made in Laramie Homicide Investigation

A second California resident has been arrested in connection with a Laramie homicide investigation, police announced Wednesday.

Lt. Ryan Thompson says 25-year-old Erin B. Wade was taken into custody Tuesday by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for charges of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit mutilation of dead bodies.

Thompson says the charges stemmed from the investigation into the disappearance of Matthew Caggiano, an Idaho man who had been working in Laramie, and the subsequent arrest of Wade's boyfriend, 29-year-old Hunter O. Fulton, for Caggiano's murder.

If convicted on both counts, Wade could face up to 13 years in prison, fines of up to $13,000, or both.

