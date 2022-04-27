Laramie Restaurant To Close It’s Doors This Month

This might catch you off guard. If you've ever had the pleasure of enjoying Speedgoat's incredible menu, now is the time to run by for a cocktail and one of their awesome tacos or burritos as the Downtown Laramie spot is set to close its doors on April 30th, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The page cited increased costs and worker shortages as the main reason for closing up shop, which is a common theme for restaurant owners across the globe.

Something exciting that was mentioned in the post, said the "Speedgoat brand and will return". It's pretty vague, but one can only assume that maybe a mobile version of the Laramie hot spot will make its way across the state. We can always use more taco trucks. This, is really just me speculating and trying to read between the lines, so take that as you will.

With only a few days left, you can still head to Speedgoat for a cocktail and something awesome on their menu, or just hit them up for lunch when you're out and about in Downtown Laramie. It's a great opportunity to say goodbye and have an excellent meal one more time from an awesome location in Laramie.

I guess now, we'll just look to the future and see what they plan on doing with the brand as they mentioned in their post, I really do hope they end up with a food truck, that would be great on a Summer day in Downtown Laramie or anywhere else.

