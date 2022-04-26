1 Killed, 1 Injured in Rollover Crash in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says speed may be to blame for a deadly crash northwest of Lander last week.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, near milepost 2.9 on S. Fork Road.
According to a crash summary, 40-year-old Wyoming resident Brian Bearing was riding in an eastbound Jeep when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, causing the Jeep to roll.
Bearing was not buckled up and died from his injuries. The driver was also reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol didn't say to what extent.
The patrol says it was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
