Laramie Singer Among Contestants for The Vocalist

A Laramie singer will be joining a group of contestants who will all compete for $10,000 at a singing competition being held in Afton, Wyoming, called The Vocalist.

Caitlyn Walker of Laramie is part of eight contestants that will be competing on August 9, 2021.

Contestants were selected as part of an audition process. Hopeful singers from all around the country, coast to coast, submitted acappella auditions which were judged by previous winners of the competition and the on-stage judges.

During the competition, each contestant will sing one song in the first round, after which the audience will vote via text message for their favorite contestant, and will continue until there is only one contestant left.

More information about The Vocalist can be found at TheVocalistUSA.com.