Univ. of Wyoming World Languages Competition A Success

The University of Wyoming hosted 168 students from six junior high and high schools across the Cowboy State on March 4 for the annual World Languages Day Competition.

This Wyoming state championship of foreign language study is hosted yearly by the universities Department of Modern and Classical Languages. The theme for this year was community.

Students participating in the competition submitted writings and videos in two categories: one-take and edited. One-take videos replicated a traditional poetry contest, which is done in a single take with no edits made to it, while edited videos offered an opportunity for students to show off their artistic talent.

There were also workshop materials on the World Languages Website which has presentations and games about several different languages.

Students who participated in this event came from Buffalo High School, Burlington High School, Campbell County High School, Cheyenne Central High School, Dean Morgan Junior High School, and Laramie High School.