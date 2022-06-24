Laramie Woman Accused of Stealing $2.7K in Items From Walmart

A Laramie woman is facing a felony theft charge after allegedly stealing more than $2,700 worth of items from Walmart over a two-month period.

Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers were called to the store around 11 a.m. on June 22 for a report of multiple thefts occurring over May and June.

"As a result of the investigation, 41-year-old Amanda Matney was arrested for felony theft," Thompson said in a media release.

Thompson says Matney is out on bond.

If convicted, Matney could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.