Laramie Woman Arrested On Felony Possession

A woman is currently in jail on a felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge, according to a release by the Laramie Police Department.

On October 11, 2022, at approximately 08:52 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of General Brees Road for a report of a suspicious female.

Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Erica R. White being arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, WS 35-7-1031.

Wyoming Statute 35-7-1031(ci) states It is unlawful for any person knowingly or intentionally to possess a controlled substance. Any person convicted for a third or subsequent offense under this paragraph, including convictions for violations of similar laws in other jurisdictions, shall be imprisoned for a term not more than five (5) years, fined not more than five thousand dollars ($5,000.00), or both.