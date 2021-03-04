Cheyenne Man Accused of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Killed Buyer

A 31-year-old Cheyenne man accused of selling fentanyl pills that resulted in a suspected overdose death has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Kenneth Lamar Waters Jr. is charged with possession with intent to deliver THC-spice and oxycodone and felony possession of THC-spice and oxycodone.

According to an affidavit, police initiated an investigation into the suspected overdose death of Harrison Jacknitsky on Feb. 20 and found that Jacknitsky had been texting Waters, also known as "Shorty", about buying opioid pills.

On Feb. 22, Jacknitsky's girlfriend reportedly told police that she and Jacknitsky were users of oxycodone and fentanyl and that they had bought oxycodone pills, which she believed contained fentanyl, from Waters approximately seven to 10 times. She also reportedly told police that Waters sold spice.

Police say a confidential source also told them that she'd heard about three overdose deaths in the Cheyenne area over the past approximate week, and that an "acquaintance had informed her that Waters recently received a large shipment of fentanyl pills and was distributing the pills in Cheyenne."

Police say they also saw Waters conduct four "short meetings" in public places near his apartment on the afternoon of Feb. 22, and that he'd been observed conducting similar drug deals on three separate occasions between 2018 and 2020.

Waters was arrested on Feb. 23 after a search of his apartment led to the discovery of approximately 16 grams of suspected oxycodone and/or fentanyl pills, approximately 482.5 grams of suspected spice and approximately $2,000.

Waters remains jailed on a $25,000 cash bond. If convicted on all four counts, he could face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.